Electrifying performances of 2024

The year 2024 was a cinematic whirlwind for Telugu cinema, a feast of contrasts that left audiences both satiated and yearning for more. On one hand, the industry delivered pan-Indian behemoths like Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, that shook the nation with their scale and ambition. On the other hand, smaller, writing-driven films like 35 quietly took over the audience’s pulse.

A report suggests that a staggering 311 films, including dubbed releases, hit the screens last year. Amidst this avalanche of stories, certain performances stood out, leaving us in awe.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Mahesh Babu this hungry to sink his teeth into a character. As Ramana Gaadu in Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram, he carried the weight of an otherwise skeletal plot on his shoulders.

Particularly unforgettable is his “Dance of Depression” in the song ‘Mawaa Enthaina,’ an entertaining yet oddly liberating sequence that became a cultural touchstone on social media in 2024. Ramana, the character evolved into a symbol for collective venting—a mirror reflecting the silent struggles of an entire generation.

Nivetha Thomas redefined the archetype of the mother figure in Telugu cinema with her nuanced portrayal of Saraswati in 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu. Her character didn’t need sweeping arcs or grand gestures to leave an impact. Instead, it was in the quiet, unassuming moments like—playing chess with her son while cooking or defiantly counting days by sticking bindi to a mirror to challenge her husband’s worldview—that Nivetha shone.

Comedy is an art that rarely gets its due, but Satya’s performance in Mathu Vadalara 2 is impossible to ignore. As Yesudas, he brought a whirlwind of quirks and mannerisms that turned this buddy comedy into a laugh-riot. His razor-sharp silliness elevated the film from a mere sequel to a standalone delight becoming the meme expression for Gen-Z goofiness.

As Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun exuded a raw intensity that was nothing short of fire. One scene, in particular, stands out: the pre-interval moment when Pushpa, humiliated after being forced to apologise, reflects on his actions.