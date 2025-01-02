Interview|The wonderful life of Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal, an acclaimed actress, has consistently proven her mettle in different language films both in South and North with standout performances. Known for her dedication towards delivering impactful roles, she is equally passionate about fitness, maintaining an impressive regime that inspires many. In an exclusive interaction, Pragya opens up about her journey in films, the source of her unwavering motivation, her fitness philosophy, and gives a sneak peek into her exciting upcoming projects.

Tell us about your recent film Khel Khel Mein.

Shooting for Khel Khel Mein has undoubtedly been one of the best filming experiences of my career. I had the privilege of collaborating with an incredible cast, including Akshay sir, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. It was an absolute delight to work alongside such talented actors.

The experience was made even more special by the film’s lighthearted comedy genre, which created a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere on set. The energy was always high, filled with laughter and joy. Since we were well-prepared for the film, there was no last-minute pressure, allowing us to truly enjoy the process.

We shared meals, cracked jokes, played games, and bonded like a close-knit family throughout the shoot. It was such a unique and heartwarming experience to be part of a set where camaraderie and positivity were always present. Khel Khel Mein wasn’t just a project; it was a joyful journey with an extraordinary team that I’ll cherish forever.

How was your experience working alongside Balakrishna?

Working with Balakrishna sir has been an immense privilege and a truly memorable experience. I had the opportunity to share the screen with him in Akhanda, which turned out to be one of the biggest commercial hits of both our careers.

What sets Balakrishna sir apart is his incredible energy — he’s a true powerhouse on set. His discipline, unwavering positivity, and dedication to giving 100% to every shot are truly inspiring. Despite his extensive experience and remarkable filmography, he approaches each scene with a childlike curiosity and a relentless desire to deliver his best.

There’s so much to learn from him, both as an actor and as a person. Working alongside him was not just a professional milestone but also a chance to grow and learn. It was a phenomenal experience, and I feel grateful to have shared that journey with him.