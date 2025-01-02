Interview|The wonderful life of Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal, an acclaimed actress, has consistently proven her mettle in different language films both in South and North with standout performances. Known for her dedication towards delivering impactful roles, she is equally passionate about fitness, maintaining an impressive regime that inspires many. In an exclusive interaction, Pragya opens up about her journey in films, the source of her unwavering motivation, her fitness philosophy, and gives a sneak peek into her exciting upcoming projects.
Tell us about your recent film Khel Khel Mein.
Shooting for Khel Khel Mein has undoubtedly been one of the best filming experiences of my career. I had the privilege of collaborating with an incredible cast, including Akshay sir, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. It was an absolute delight to work alongside such talented actors.
The experience was made even more special by the film’s lighthearted comedy genre, which created a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere on set. The energy was always high, filled with laughter and joy. Since we were well-prepared for the film, there was no last-minute pressure, allowing us to truly enjoy the process.
We shared meals, cracked jokes, played games, and bonded like a close-knit family throughout the shoot. It was such a unique and heartwarming experience to be part of a set where camaraderie and positivity were always present. Khel Khel Mein wasn’t just a project; it was a joyful journey with an extraordinary team that I’ll cherish forever.
How was your experience working alongside Balakrishna?
Working with Balakrishna sir has been an immense privilege and a truly memorable experience. I had the opportunity to share the screen with him in Akhanda, which turned out to be one of the biggest commercial hits of both our careers.
What sets Balakrishna sir apart is his incredible energy — he’s a true powerhouse on set. His discipline, unwavering positivity, and dedication to giving 100% to every shot are truly inspiring. Despite his extensive experience and remarkable filmography, he approaches each scene with a childlike curiosity and a relentless desire to deliver his best.
There’s so much to learn from him, both as an actor and as a person. Working alongside him was not just a professional milestone but also a chance to grow and learn. It was a phenomenal experience, and I feel grateful to have shared that journey with him.
What keeps you motivated all the time?
I believe our love for what we do is what keeps us going. For me, films are a true passion, and beyond that, I have hobbies that bring immense joy and positivity into my life. Fitness is something I’m deeply enthusiastic about, and I also have a great love for food.
Having a wonderful circle of friends keeps me engaged and grounded, while my fitness routine keeps me motivated and energetic. I’m someone who believes in living life to the fullest, and making the most of each day. Whether it’s through work or personal pursuits, I prioritise doing what I truly enjoy and what brings happiness and fulfillment to my life.
Take us through your fitness regime.
Honestly, I don’t work out because I feel obligated to — I work out because I genuinely love it. While I’m fortunate not to gain weight easily, going to the gym is something I truly enjoy. I aim to work out at least three to five times a week and also make an effort to eat healthy because I genuinely enjoy wholesome, nutritious food.
On days when I can’t hit the gym, I make sure to stay active by doing 12 Surya Namaskars or walking 10,000 steps. For me, any form of physical activity is important because it keeps me positive and energised. Working out doesn’t just improve my fitness; it makes me a better person. It leaves me feeling more driven, focused, and full of energy. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a priority for me. I stay hydrated, aim to get enough sleep and avoid compromising on these essential habits. This balance is what helps me stay fit, happy, and ready to take on each day with enthusiasm.
Is there a cheat day in your diet?
I’m very flexible when it comes to food because, at heart, I’m a true foodie. If there’s something delicious at home — like gajar ka halwa or kheer — I don’t think twice before indulging. Even my nutritionist encourages me to enjoy what makes me happy, and that’s a philosophy I live by. For me, food is about joy and satisfaction, and I believe in savouring every bite without being too hard on myself.
What is your fashion mantra, and do you take anyone as an inspiration when it comes to fashion?
Over time, my inspirations have evolved, and now, I don’t particularly look up to anyone as a style icon. While growing up, figures like Audrey Hepburn and Princess Diana influenced me — they are timeless examples of elegance and grace. However, as I’ve matured, I’ve learned to understand what works best for my body and my personal style.
I gravitate towards comfortable yet fitted clothing, often playing with vibrant colours, silhouettes, and unique styles. Dressing up is something I genuinely enjoy; it’s a creative and expressive process for me. Whenever I have an event or occasion, I put thought into my look. I often research ideas, discuss my preferences with my stylist, and work collaboratively to find options that resonate with me. I love the process of dressing up, and I make a conscious effort to look and feel my best.
What do you do when you are not shooting?
In my free time, I enjoy watching movies, going to the gym, and staying active. Spending quality time with my family and friends is something I deeply cherish.
I also love listening to music, dancing, travelling, and meeting new people. These experiences enrich my life and keep me energised. Of course, taking care of myself as an actor is a significant part of my routine — it requires effort and dedication. (laughs)
How much time do you spend on social media and what do you watch?
Our generation has a love-hate relationship with Instagram. While it’s an incredible platform for connecting with your audience and sharing meaningful messages, it’s also undeniably addictive. What starts as a quick 15-minute scroll can easily turn into an hour without you even realising it.
Using social media to influence people positively is something I strongly believe in. However, I’m mindful of what I post. On days when I’m not feeling great, I avoid sharing anything negative. Spreading negativity isn’t something I resonate with, so I’m very conscious about maintaining a positive vibe in everything I share.
What is one of the best compliments that you received?
One compliment that truly stood out to me was when someone said, “You look beautiful inside out.” For me, that’s more meaningful than just being told I look beautiful physically. When someone can sense your energy and positivity, it’s incredibly special. It’s a reminder that true beauty is not just skin deep, but radiates from within.
How would you define success?
Over time, my definition of success has evolved. For me, success now equals freedom — the freedom to choose what you want to do and the ability to say no to things you don’t want to do.
What are your upcoming projects?
I’m currently gearing up for the release of Daaku Maharaj with Balakrishna sir, which is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2025 — my birthday! I’m especially excited about this because it’s my first release on my birthday, and I consider it a beautiful coincidence. Not only is it a Sankranti release, but it’s also a big one.
I’m thrilled about this project because I’m playing a character that is different and unique — powerful and rustic. It’s unlike anything I’ve done before, and I can’t wait to see how the audience connects with it. The story is compelling, and it’s definitely packed with entertainment.
After Daaku Maharaj, I have Tyson Naidu lined up, which we’re hoping to release next year.
Additionally, there are a few Hindi films in the pipeline.