INTERVIEW | ‘I am a consumer first then a creator’: Aha Executive Vice President for Content

Aha, the Telugu-language streaming platform, has emerged as a major player in India’s OTT space. Launched in 2020, Aha quickly gained a loyal audience by delivering content tailored to regional tastes. With hits like Unstoppable, 3 Roses, Sarkar, and Arthamainda Arun Kumar, Aha has redefined how Telugu audiences consume digital entertainment and attained the ‘Regional No. 1’ title. In this exclusive interview, Vaasudev Koppineni, Executive Vice President for Content at Aha, offers insights into the platform’s creative process, its hits, and the evolving trends in the OTT space.

How’s a typical day at Aha for you?

It’s always dynamic. A “good day” here can mean anything—from managing a high-pressure situation to ensuring a show launches on time. The office has this infectious energy, thanks to a team full of young, creative minds. It keeps us on our toes and constantly brainstorming new ideas.

How do you approach studying trends in content creation?

Content creation is both reactive and proactive. We try to predict trends early or create them ourselves. Fiction projects take time, six months to two years, depending on their scale and complexity. So, the challenge is to anticipate what audiences will want in the future or shape their preferences.

We’re always analysing what works and adapting quickly. But it’s a game of balance; sometimes we’re catching up, and other times we’re leading the way.