‘With God’s Grace,'Kushi 2' might happen’

J Suryah, known for his work as a director and actor, has carved a niche for himself as a versatile performer. From directing iconic films like Kushi to transitioning into acting with memorable roles, like the recent fiery antagonist in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Suryah has made a mark on Telugu audiences. His next big release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is set to hit screens on January 10. In a recent interaction, Suryah shared insights into his career, his role in the film, and his thoughts on working with some of the biggest names in the industry.
Suryah described his role in Game Changer as one of the most significant of his career. “I play a politician who thinks only of himself, in contrast to an honest IAS officer who wants to serve the country. When I first heard the story, the plot seemed straightforward, but the way Shankar sir designed the scenes and developed my character impressed me a lot,” he explained.
He also revealed that his character comes with four distinct getups, two of which are shown in the trailer.
This is Suryah’s second collaboration with Shankar after Indian 2. He shared how the opportunity to work with Shankar came about. “I was first cast in Game Changer. After seeing my performance in this film, Shankar sir offered me a role in Indian 2. He would enact scenes while explaining them to me, and I would perform accordingly. In this process, he liked my acting,” Suryah said.
Reflecting on his journey from director to actor, Suryah said he never felt hesitant about working under other directors despite his success as a filmmaker. “Even though I am a director, I had to start from scratch as an actor. I did the same and reached this stage now,” he said.
On whether the director in him ever felt the urge to advise Shankar during the shoot, he said, “No. When I am a player, I will be a player. I never take on any other role. An actor should be aware of the technicalities around him, and I use only that knowledge.”
Suryah also spoke about his experience working with Ram Charan, who headlines Game Changer in a double role. “Charan garu is a sincere actor and a complete director’s actor. His role as Appanna will be one of the highlights of the film. He performed with dedication and brought depth to the character,” Suryah said.
The actor also recalled a memorable moment with Charan during the shoot in Mysore. “One day, after we wrapped up, he invited me to his room and offered me food. He said he was happy with my performance that day. He is a such sweet man,” Suryah revealed.
When asked about the statement he made at Game Changer’s pre-release about the similarities between Ram Charan’s character in the film and Pawan Kalyan’s real-life persona, Suryah responded in the affirmative. He said, “Both of them want to serve their country and would go to any extent for it. That’s the similarity.”
Suryah also reflected on his previous collaborations with Pawan Kalyan, particularly Kushi. On whether there is a chance of working on a sequel, he said, “In the past, we discussed Kushi 2. But now, he is on a different path, serving the people. With God’s grace, it might happen in the future.”
Suryah has dubbed for his role in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, which he described as a fulfilling experience. Talking about that, he shared, “Dubbing in Hindi was challenging. Please watch the film in Hindi too.”
The scale of Game Changer is another aspect that excited Suryah. He praised producer Dil Raju’s commitment to the project, and said, “Spending money isn’t enough. One has to be passionate about the project. Dil Raju garu’s passion can be seen in every aspect of the film, especially the ‘Jaragandi’ song. They spent Rs 25-30 crore on that song. There is one moment that is so spectacular and ‘paisa-vasool’,” he said.
When asked about his favourite character from the roles he has played so far, Suryah said, “I liked Mopidevi’s character in Game Changer. I think it is the best.” He also hinted at future projects, saying he has new films lined up in Telugu, which will be announced at the right time.
Game Changer is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The Shankar directorial also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Sunil, and Srikanth, among others. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The political thriller has a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film’s technical crew has cinematographer Tirru, editor Shameer Mohammed, and action director Anbariv.