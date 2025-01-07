‘With God’s Grace,'Kushi 2' might happen’

J Suryah, known for his work as a director and actor, has carved a niche for himself as a versatile performer. From directing iconic films like Kushi to transitioning into acting with memorable roles, like the recent fiery antagonist in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Suryah has made a mark on Telugu audiences. His next big release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is set to hit screens on January 10. In a recent interaction, Suryah shared insights into his career, his role in the film, and his thoughts on working with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Suryah described his role in Game Changer as one of the most significant of his career. “I play a politician who thinks only of himself, in contrast to an honest IAS officer who wants to serve the country. When I first heard the story, the plot seemed straightforward, but the way Shankar sir designed the scenes and developed my character impressed me a lot,” he explained.

He also revealed that his character comes with four distinct getups, two of which are shown in the trailer.

This is Suryah’s second collaboration with Shankar after Indian 2. He shared how the opportunity to work with Shankar came about. “I was first cast in Game Changer. After seeing my performance in this film, Shankar sir offered me a role in Indian 2. He would enact scenes while explaining them to me, and I would perform accordingly. In this process, he liked my acting,” Suryah said.

Reflecting on his journey from director to actor, Suryah said he never felt hesitant about working under other directors despite his success as a filmmaker. “Even though I am a director, I had to start from scratch as an actor. I did the same and reached this stage now,” he said.

On whether the director in him ever felt the urge to advise Shankar during the shoot, he said, “No. When I am a player, I will be a player. I never take on any other role. An actor should be aware of the technicalities around him, and I use only that knowledge.”