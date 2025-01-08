'Sankranthi... has more family emotion than F2 and F3 '

As the festive season approaches, all eyes are on Sankranthiki Vasthunam, a triangular crime comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Victory Venkatesh. Scheduled a January 14 release-, the film promises a mix of humour, action, and family-friendly entertainment. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Meenaakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.

The story revolves around an ex-cop, played by Venkatesh, who finds himself in a comedic conundrum as he navigates a mission while handling his wife (Aishwarya Rajesh) and ex-girlfriend (Meenaakshi Chaudhary).

Talking about doing a comedy film for the first time, Meenaakshi said, “This is my first comedy film, and playing a cop in this space is both challenging and exciting."

She added, “I’ve always wanted to explore comedy, and this role gave me the perfect opportunity to step out of my comfort zone.”

Meenaakshi’s portrayal of a police officer draws from her personal background. “My dad is an army officer, so I’ve always been familiar with an officer’s body language. I didn’t take specific references but did my homework to bring authenticity to the role,” she explained.

She added, “Honestly, it’s been a dream to play a cop, and I feel lucky to have achieved this so early in my career. The action sequences were a first for me, and they were both challenging and thrilling to perform.”

Sharing her experience working alongside Venkatesh, Meenaakshi described him as a ‘wonderful human being’ and praised his comic timing. “Venky sir is incredibly fit and energetic. The atmosphere on set was always positive, and his energy was infectious.

He’s such a delight to work with, and his comedy timing is impeccable. I learnt a lot just by observing him. He’s also very encouraging, which made me feel comfortable trying out new things on set,” she said.

Reflecting on the filming experience, Meenaakshi shared, “The energy on set was always so uplifting. Anil Ravipudi sir knows how to bring out the best in everyone. There were moments where we couldn’t stop laughing during scenes, and that camaraderie shows on screen.”

Speaking about the music by Bheems Ceciroleo, she happily said, “There is a song in the film by my name - ‘Meenu.’ I am so happy with the film’s music. All the songs have come out so well. Especially ‘Godari Gattu’ with vocals by Ramana Gogula gaaru.”