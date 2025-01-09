‘Cinema is my way of addressing social issues’

When we are seated in front of theatre screens, diving deep into the world of a film, seldom do we understand the technical effort that goes behind creating the fictional world. Director Shankar, a luminary when it comes to technical and visual innovations in Indian cinema, says it is essential for audiences to know what goes behind achieving such visual grandeur. “It’s important for these behind-the-scenes insights to be shared because they offer valuable lessons for audiences and aspiring filmmakers.

I once came across a brief yet brilliant shot in a Hollywood film, and when I looked into how it was created, I discovered that the team had invested an entire year of effort for that single moment. Such dedication explains why it takes someone like James Cameron 11 years to craft a sequel,” he says, as he wistfully wishes the making video of 2.0 sees the light of day.

Close to the release of his upcoming film with Ram Charan, Game Changer, Shankar explains the work that went into shooting a song in the film. “We wanted to experiment with infrared cinematography for the ‘Lyraanaa’ song.

This technique requires vast, dust-free landscapes, which New Zealand’s unique weather conditions provided,” he reveals, before elaborating, “I chose this approach for the song because people say love is blind—when people are in love, everything feels surreal and beautiful. Infrared cinematography naturally shifts colours, reflecting the altered perception and dreamlike state that comes with being in love.”

Those who have managed to catch up with Shankar’s filmography over the years know that the filmmaker and visual grandeur are synonymous. Shankar, however, begs to differ, as he says that he only chooses to go for extravagant visuals when the story demands it, calling visual magnificence “useless” without a competent storyline.

He then takes an example from Mudhalvan (1999) to elaborate on his point. “In Mudhalvan, there were no extravagant sets for the ‘Uppu Karuvadu’ song. We chose a location in Theni, using simple costumes and organic props. In that scene, the chief minister wants to meet his lover without the constraints of protocols, so he goes in disguise. On the other hand, I spent six months preparing the set and props—from sunflowers to mud pots—for ‘Azhagana Ratchiyasiye.’ The scale of the visuals is always dictated by the story, not the other way around,” he affirms.