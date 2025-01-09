Shankar’s game changing role for Anjali

As the release of Game Changer draws closer, excitement continues to build among audiences. Starring Ram Charan, directed by Shankar, and produced by Dil Raju, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on January 10, in multiple Indian languages. Anjali, who plays a prominent role in the film, speaks about her experience, offering insights into her journey with the project.

Anjali plays the character of Parvathi, a role she describes as both challenging and transformative. Interestingly, the name “Parvathi” holds personal significance for the Journey actor, as it is also her mother’s name. “When Shankar sir narrated the story and mentioned the name, it instantly reminded me of my mother. It felt special right from the beginning with that connection,” she shares.

For Anjali, this role stands out as one of the most important of her career. “This role challenged me as an actor, and I believe I gave my best. Shankar sir appreciated my performance multiple times, which means a lot to me. I genuinely feel this is the best role and film of my career,” she says.

Unlike many roles that require extensive preparation, Anjali approached her role in Game Changer with restraint, guided by the ace filmmaker's vision. She explains, “Shankar sir wanted the character’s motives and twists in the tale to remain a surprise, so I avoided overthinking or revealing too much. Even after filming, the character stayed with me for days. It’s a role I will always cherish.”

The lack of real-life references added to the complexity of her performance. “This character’s world and experiences were completely new to me. As actors, we often draw from real-life situations, but I had no reference for this role. It was all Shankar sir’s magic,” she says.

When asked about speculation that her performance might win a National Award, Anjali acknowledged that the thought had crossed her mind. “When I first heard the story, I felt it had that potential. If it happens, it would be the ultimate recognition. I hope it comes true by God’s grace,” she says.