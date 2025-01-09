Shankar’s game changing role for Anjali

As the release of Game Changer draws closer, excitement continues to build among audiences. Starring Ram Charan, directed by Shankar, and produced by Dil Raju, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on January 10, in multiple Indian languages. Anjali, who plays a prominent role in the film, speaks about her experience, offering insights into her journey with the project.
Anjali plays the character of Parvathi, a role she describes as both challenging and transformative. Interestingly, the name “Parvathi” holds personal significance for the Journey actor, as it is also her mother’s name. “When Shankar sir narrated the story and mentioned the name, it instantly reminded me of my mother. It felt special right from the beginning with that connection,” she shares.
For Anjali, this role stands out as one of the most important of her career. “This role challenged me as an actor, and I believe I gave my best. Shankar sir appreciated my performance multiple times, which means a lot to me. I genuinely feel this is the best role and film of my career,” she says.
Unlike many roles that require extensive preparation, Anjali approached her role in Game Changer with restraint, guided by the ace filmmaker's vision. She explains, “Shankar sir wanted the character’s motives and twists in the tale to remain a surprise, so I avoided overthinking or revealing too much. Even after filming, the character stayed with me for days. It’s a role I will always cherish.”
The lack of real-life references added to the complexity of her performance. “This character’s world and experiences were completely new to me. As actors, we often draw from real-life situations, but I had no reference for this role. It was all Shankar sir’s magic,” she says.
When asked about speculation that her performance might win a National Award, Anjali acknowledged that the thought had crossed her mind. “When I first heard the story, I felt it had that potential. If it happens, it would be the ultimate recognition. I hope it comes true by God’s grace,” she says.
Anjali also spoke about the importance of her character’s relationship with Appanna, played by Ram Charan, a central figure in the story. She noted that Shankar provided her with deep insights into the role, which helped her understand its essence.
“The teaser and trailer didn’t reveal much about it intentionally, as the bond between Appanna and Parvathi is a key highlight of the film. I’m confident the audience will love how their story unfolds,” she said.
Game Changer marks Anjali’s first collaboration with Ram Charan, and she had only positive things to say about her co-star. “Ram Charan is incredibly supportive and grounded. He’s calm and composed, both on and off the set, and makes everyone feel comfortable. He is very nice to everyone and his role as Appanna will be remembered.” she shared.
She also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work under Shankar’s direction and Dil Raju’s production. “This is my first film with Ram Charan, third film under Dil Raju’s banner and directed by Shankar sir, which makes it extra special. Working with Shankar sir is a dream come true for any actor, and I feel fortunate to have had this opportunity. Dil Raju gaaru’s banner is like family. All the films we did, Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Vakeel Saab and this, are very special films,” she notes.
One of the recently released film’s songs 'Arugu Meeda' has already captured the audience’s attention. “It’s already trending on reels. It’s a team favourite and one of my personal favourites too. Like many of Thaman’s hits, this song will remain memorable for a long time. In fact, Thaman and I were discussing that the major hits in my career are his compositions.” Anjali says.
This Sankranti, Anjali will have two releases. In addition to Game Changer in Telugu, she also has the long-delayed Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C and starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. “It’s a blessing for any actor to have a release during Sankranti. That film was shot 12 years ago and is finally releasing. It was Sundar C sir’s favourite film. I’m excited and I hope both films receive great responses from the audience,” she adds.
For Anjali, Game Changer represents a pivotal moment in her career. “This film has taught me so much and changed my perspective on acting and life. Moving forward, I’ll be more thoughtful in choosing roles and projects. Knowing that Chiranjeevi gaaru appreciated my performance feels like the biggest award I could receive,” she shares, signing off.