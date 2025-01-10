‘Cinema is my way of addressing social issues’

When we are seated in front of theatre screens, diving deep into the world of a film, seldom do we understand the technical effort that goes behind creating the fictional world. Director Shankar, a luminary when it comes to technical and visual innovations in Indian cinema, says it is essential for audiences to know what goes behind achieving such visual grandeur.

“It’s important for these behind-the-scenes insights to be shared because they offer valuable lessons for audiences and aspiring filmmakers. I once came across a brief yet brilliant shot in a Hollywood film, and when I looked into how it was created, I discovered that the team had invested an entire year of effort for that single moment. That’s the kind of dedication that explains why it takes someone like James Cameron 11 years to craft a sequel,” he says, as he wistfully wishes the making video of 2.0 sees the light of day.

Close to the release of his upcoming film with Ram Charan, Game Changer, Shankar explains the work that went into shooting a song in the film. “We wanted to experiment with infrared cinematography for the ‘Lyraanaa’ (‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’) song. This technique requires vast, dust-free landscapes, which New Zealand’s unique weather conditions provided,” he reveals, before elaborating, “I chose this approach for the song because love is often described as blind—when people are in love, everything feels surreal and beautiful. Infrared cinematography naturally shifts colours, reflecting the altered perception and dreamlike state that comes with being in love.”