However, Anil Ravipudi had a conscious attempt to make Sankranthiki Vasthunam stand out, he notes. “I instantly knew there was some freshness with the one-liner: ‘An ex-cop, an ex-girlfriend, an excellent wife.’ Plus, Anil and I get along very well, so I always had the freedom to keep on improvising. Comedy happens the best when you have such freedom. Also, the crime angle was new as well.”

Sankranthiki Vasthunam also marks the first time Venkatesh is sharing screen with both Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenaakshi Chaudhary. Praising his co-stars, Venkatesh reflects, “Both are very lively girls, and they needed these fun roles to prove themselves. I could see them wanting to perform better — when it comes to comedy, I get a little crazy.”

When asked whether he considers the Sankranti festival ‘his weekend,’ considering he has delivered many hits during the festival, the actor light-heartedly and indirectly reminds of Saindhav’s failure before adding, “I don’t take these ‘This is mine, that is yours’ theories seriously.” Be it the subject of the recent phenomenon of pan-India spectacle projects or the changing tastes of the audience, Venkatesh continues to emphatically state that he is not the kind of person who gives these topics too much thought.

He explains, “I am not much of a overthinker. There are other people who do that kind of thinking. I just go with the flow and take whichever opportunity comes in front of me.” The actor also claims to be completely oblivious about what films propel audiences to visit theatres anymore. He notes, “Everything has become a little tough, with the extra amount of content you are getting in all formats. The audience has plenty of options now. So it’s a big mystery, why they are coming in.”

After over 35 years in the industry, Venkatesh sounds suitably secure and self-assured about his status in the film industry. When asked if there is an idea of a dream role that he missed out on after all these years, Venkatesh calmly adds, “You shouldn’t think about things like this—what you missed out on. If it’s meant for you, it will come to you. Just keep looking out for good work.” Further reflecting on his successful career, the actor adds, “Success and failure are not my priorities at all. After a stage, there is nothing to decide about your career. The audience had accepted me long ago. My duty is to keep on working hard, be sincere, and then leave it upon them.”