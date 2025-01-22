Padmavathi Malladi: We shouldn’t be hesitant to make women-centric films

Padmavathi Malladi, who has previously written for prominent films like Mahanati, Radhe Shyam, and Manamantha, is gearing up for her directorial debut with the upcoming film Gandhi Tatha Chettu. The film also marks the acting debut of Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, the daughter of Pushpa 2 director Sukumar. The film's trailer gained a lot of traction for its earnest theme of non-violence and its female protagonist, uniquely named Gandhi. It has already bagged many top honours at film festivals across the world.

Ahead of the film’s release, Padmavathi opens up about her writing process, the need to redefine filmmaking grammar with changing times, and more.

Excerpts:

Did you always aspire to direct a film since your foray into the industry?

A few years into the industry, I began writing a story about a mother and her daughter. While writing that, I thought to myself, 'If anyone has to ruin it, it rather be me.' That’s when the Gandhi Tatha Chettu idea came up and completely engulfed me. So I kept that mother-daughter story aside and began developing this one.

All your previous writing works have been collaborations. How was it to write on your own?

Writing independently gives happiness, but it’s not the right way to do it. There should be someone to give you feedback. Thankfully, Sesha Sindhu Rao, my producer, is a brutal critic. I also used to narrate the stories to others, like my sister's child, and take their feedback.

What was the writing process for this film?

When I wrote the script for Gandhi Tatha Chettu, I didn’t take any pressure. Whenever I had a good idea, I would write. I would keep telling myself, 'It’s a good story; not everyone will understand.' Then crowdfunding happened, Sukriti came on board, and Sukumar sir suggested a festival round for the film. However, I didn’t keep in mind that it has to reach a certain audience.

For me, this was like a children’s storybook — where pictures pop up as you flip the pages—that’s what I have recreated visually. There are extreme wides and extreme closes, no cinematic shots. It’s created differently.