New single from 'Thandel' is a robust romantic number

The much-awaited Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel is gearing up for a theatrical release next month on February 7. On Thursday, the Thandel makers released their new single, ‘Hilesso Hilessa.’

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, ‘Hilesso Hilessa’ is a catchy and energetic romantic number that captures the exuberance and playful of the romance between the protagonists — as they explore their town, experiencing its many moods. Lyrics are penned by Shreemani, while Shreya Ghoshal and Nakash Aziz have worked as the playback singers for the number, bringing their versatile energy to the love song that incorporates sweet melody in its verses as well as catchy, thumping beats.

‘Hilesso’ is the third single to be released from the film. ‘Bujji Thalli,’ the first single sung by Javed Ali, has emerged as a chartbuster, garnering over 55 million hits on Youtube.

Thandel is written directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who had previously worked with Naga Chaitanya in the 2016 film Premam. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, famously worked together in the 2021 film Love Story.

Geetha Arts is the production banner for the film. Navil Nooli helms the editing, and Shamdat is the cinematographer.