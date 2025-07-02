Ani IV Sasi Interview: I want to make films that give people hope

After making a dreamy slice-of-life film like Ninnila Ninnila, Ani IV Sasi is returning with his sophomore project, Uppu Kappurambu. The wacky satire, starring Keerthy Suresh and Suhas, is all set to premiere on Prime Video on July 4.

Ahead of the film’s release, the filmmaker spoke to CE about the progress of his latest film, his takeaway from Ninnila Ninnila, major filmmaking influences, and his core intent behind wanting to make films.

Excerpts: