Sapthami Gowda: Women characters in Thammudu will make female audiences happy

Sapthami Gowda, who achieved pan-India fame with her appearance in Kantara, will soon be making her Telugu debut with Thammudu. The action-drama, starring Nithiin, will hit theatres on July 4. Ahead of the film’s release, Sapthami interacted with media to talk about her working experience in Thammudu.
Talking about her role in the film, Sapthami stated, “My look here may resemble my Kantara look, but my character Ratna is very different. She brings fun in an otherwise serious storyline. My role is impactful, even if not lengthy.”
Sapthami also expressed great confidence in all female characters in Thammudu, resonating with the audience. “For example, Gutthi (played by Swasike) drives a bus. Laya garu plays a strict officer. Usually, we see female characters singing songs but Myself, Varsha Bollamma, and others have action sequences in the film, fighting alongside the hero. All these characters will definitely make female audiences proud and happy,” she said. Sapthami, who also learnt horse-riding for the film, praised Sriram Venu for his work on the characters. She added, “He designed every character perfectly and didn’t compromise on getting the desired output, not just from artists but also from technicians.”
Sapthami mentioned that she is a fan of Rashmika’s role in Pushpa and would love to do more commercial roles. However, explaining the reasons for being selective in choosing films, she said, “After Kantara’s success, I rejected most of the offers because they weren’t exciting enough. That’s the reason you haven’t seen me in many films.” Sapthami also mentioned that she is working on two other Telugu films, besides having Tamil and Kannada projects in the pipeline.
Thammudu is produced by Dil Raju-Sirish. The film marks Laya's comeback to Telugu movies after nearly 7 years.