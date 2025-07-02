Sapthami Gowda: Women characters in Thammudu will make female audiences happy

Sapthami Gowda, who achieved pan-India fame with her appearance in Kantara, will soon be making her Telugu debut with Thammudu. The action-drama, starring Nithiin, will hit theatres on July 4. Ahead of the film’s release, Sapthami interacted with media to talk about her working experience in Thammudu.

Talking about her role in the film, Sapthami stated, “My look here may resemble my Kantara look, but my character Ratna is very different. She brings fun in an otherwise serious storyline. My role is impactful, even if not lengthy.”