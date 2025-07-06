Thammudu movie review: A frustrating action drama trapped in textbook emotions

Nithiin plays Jay, a guilt-ridden archer who froze out his sister Snehalatha (Laya) years ago, who was forced by their family to marry against her choice. She left the family, joined the civil services, and now finds herself at the centre of a cover-up involving a deadly factory blast. She refuses to sign a falsified report for the corrupt owner (Saurabh Sachdeva), and the villain retaliates by threatening her entire family during a tribal jathara in Ambaragodugu. Jay happens to cross paths with them in the middle of the road (literally) and decides this is his big shot at redemption. What follows is a never-ending series of attacks, threats, melodramatic monologues and action sequences.

The film has some interesting ideas, for sure. A tribal village with no law and order. A woman who runs a community radio station that becomes a lifeline. A villain who suffers from a rare condition that makes him fatally allergic to sounds above 20 db. A bus driver named Gutthi (played with some flair by Swasika Vijay) who plays retro songs and agrees to a risky rescue mission. But these ideas float around like disconnected islands, never forming a coherent landscape. Each plot thread exists in its own bubble, showing up for a scene or two before being forgotten, underused, or worse, milked for fake emotional beats.