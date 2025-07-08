Puri Jagannadh’s next film with Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu and Samyuktha, goes on floors

Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan-Indian film, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu and Samyuktha, went on floors on July 7 in Hyderabad.

Puri Connects, the production banner under which Puri and actor-producer Charmme Kaur are producing the film, shared pictures from the sets to announce the news. According to the caption of the post, major talkie portions featuring Vijay and Samyuktha will be shot in the first schedule.