Puri Jagannadh’s next film with Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu and Samyuktha, goes on floors

Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan-Indian film, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu and Samyuktha, went on floors on July 7 in Hyderabad.
Puri Connects, the production banner under which Puri and actor-producer Charmme Kaur are producing the film, shared pictures from the sets to announce the news. According to the caption of the post, major talkie portions featuring Vijay and Samyuktha will be shot in the first schedule.
The yet-untitled film also features Kannada actor Vijay Kumar a.k.a Duniya Vijay in a pivotal role. It has cinematography by Sam K Naidu. Other details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be announced.
Puri and Charmme produce the film in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla under the JB Motion Pictures banner. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.