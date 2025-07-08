Vijay Sethupathi - Puri Jagannadh film begins shoot in Hyderabad

The project was launched with a formal pooja ceremony last month. Reports suggest the working title could be Beggar , although the makers have not confirmed this. The film is being presented by Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner and co-produced by JB Narayana Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures.

This marks the first collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Sethupathi , generating curiosity among audiences across languages. The film is being planned as a pan-Indian release, and will release in five languages of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.