Vijay Sethupathi - Puri Jagannadh film begins shoot in Hyderabad

The untitled film directed by and starring officially went on floors in Hyderabad this week. The production house Puri Connects confirmed the news on social media, writing,“AND IT BEGINS. The raw and real journey of #PuriSethupathi begins on the sets today in Hyderabad. Major talkie portions featuring Makkalselvan Vijay Sethupathi and fierce Samyukta are being canned in this packed schedule and will have a continuous shoot.”
The project was launched with a formal pooja ceremony last month. Reports suggest the working title could be , although the makers have not confirmed this. The film is being presented by Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner and co-produced by JB Narayana Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures.
This marks the first collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and , generating curiosity among audiences across languages. The film is being planned as a pan-Indian release, and will release in five languages of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead, while veteran star has been signed for a key role. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is also part of the principal cast. The film’s music composer is yet to be officially announced, though reports indicate Mahati Swara Sagar is likely to be brought on board.
The shooting schedule, which began this week in Hyderabad, will reportedly continue without major breaks to wrap key portions. More updates, including the title, poster, and release date, are expected in the coming weeks. This film follows Puri Jagannadh’s last outing Double iSmart, and is seen as a significant project in his directorial slate.