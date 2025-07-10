Anil Geela’s Mothevari Love Story premieres on this date on ZEE5

ZEE5 is set to premiere its upcoming Telugu original series Mothevari Love Story on August 8. Anand Deverakonda attended the title reveal launch event held on Wednesday. The show marks the acting debut of popular YouTuber Anil Geela, best known for his work on the rural-themed channel, My Village Show.

Bringing a fresh rural flavour to the streaming space, Mothevari Love Story is a romantic comedy rooted in Telangana’s cultural backdrop. The series is written and directed by Shiva Krishna Burra and is produced jointly by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Srikanth Sriram under Madhura Entertainment and My Village Show banners. Ladder Guru serves as co-producer.