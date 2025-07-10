Anil Geela’s Mothevari Love Story premieres on this date on ZEE5

is set to premiere its upcoming Telugu original series Mothevari Love Story on August 8. attended the title reveal launch event held on Wednesday. The show marks the acting debut of popular YouTuber Anil Geela, best known for his work on the rural-themed channel, My Village Show.
Bringing a fresh rural flavour to the streaming space, Mothevari Love Story is a romantic comedy rooted in Telangana’s cultural backdrop. The series is written and directed by Shiva Krishna Burra and is produced jointly by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Srikanth Sriram under Madhura Entertainment and My Village Show banners. Ladder Guru serves as co-producer.
Anil Geela, who has developed a strong online following through his portrayal of village life and humour, transitions into the OTT space with this series. He also takes on the role of editor for the show. Mothevari Love Story promises a light-hearted, youthful narrative focusing on love and friendships in a close-knit rural setting.
The technical team includes cinematographer Sreekanth Arupula and music composer Charan Arjun, whose previous work in regional cinema has garnered attention. The announcement of Mothevari Love Story has drawn interest from fans of My Village Show.