Kothapallilo Okappudu’s makers release Usha Bonela’s character poster

The makers of Kothapallilo Okappudu unveiled another character poster on Tuesday adding to Monika T’s first look. The new still is of Usha Bonela, who is playing the character of Andham alias Adhilakshmi. The makers wrote, “She’s the cleverest girl in Kothapalli… and can turn chaos into opportunity. Meet our Gadusu Pilla, Andham, aka Adhilakshmi. Introducing the formidable Usha Bonela.”
Recently Kothapallilo Okappudu’s teaser was released. Billed as a light-hearted rural satire set in an Andhra village, the film marks the directorial debut of Praveena Paruchuri, who produced highly acclaimed content-driven films like C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. Rana Daggubati is presenting the slice of life tale.
The teaser revolves around Ramakrishna, played by debutant Manoj Chandra, who is a recording dance organiser in search of a new dancer. Kothapallilo Okappudu appears to explore the quirks and social dynamics of village life through a mix of satire and realism. The cast also features Monika T and Usha Bonela in debut roles, alongside supporting actors Ravindra Vijay, Benerjee, Bongu Satti, Phani, and Premsagar.
The film’s story and dialogues are penned by Gurukiran Bathula. It is produced under the Paruchuri Praveena Vijaya Arts banner. Cinematography is handled by LA-based director of photography Petros Antoniadis, while music is composed by veteran composer Mani Sharma. Kothapallilo Okappudu is scheduled for theatrical release on July 18.