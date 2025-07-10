Siddu Jonnalagadda’s next titled Badass; Striking first look unveiled

Siddu Jonnalagadda ’s upcoming film has been officially titled Badass, with the makers unveiling the title and first-look poster on Wednesday. The project reunites Siddu with director Ravikanth Perepu, known for their earlier collaboration on Krishna and His Leela , which became a sleeper hit.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, and presented by Srikara Studios, Badass is billed as a significant departure from Siddu’s previous work. Known for his comic timing and youthful roles, particularly in DJ Tillu , Siddu appears to be taking on a more intense character in this new outing.