Siddu Jonnalagadda’s next titled Badass; Striking first look unveiled

’s upcoming film has been officially titled Badass, with the makers unveiling the title and first-look poster on Wednesday. The project reunites Siddu with director Ravikanth Perepu, known for their earlier collaboration on , which became a sleeper hit.
Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, and presented by Srikara Studios, Badass is billed as a significant departure from Siddu’s previous work. Known for his comic timing and youthful roles, particularly in , Siddu appears to be taking on a more intense character in this new outing.
The first-look poster carries the tagline, “If middle finger was a man,” indicating a bold and rebellious tone for the character. According to the makers, will feature Siddu in a raw and emotionally charged role, promising a complete makeover for the actor.
The story is written by Ravikanth Perepu and Siddu Jonnalagadda, with Ravikanth also directing the film. is being aimed to be a major release in 2026, with further updates on the cast and release schedule to be shared in the coming months.