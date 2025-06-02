SS Rajamouli praises Shreyas Iyer’s IPL exploits, questions franchises for not retaining him

Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer’s performances at the IPL this year have caught the eye of the cricketing world and beyond.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to his social media accounts to praise Shreyas for becoming the first captain to lead three different IPL franchises to the marquee tournament’s final.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders did not retain Shreyas despite him leading the former to the IPL final and the latter to the title, respectively.

Now, Shreyas has guided Punjab Kings to their first final in 11 years.

Referring to Shreyas’ match-winning innings in yesterday’s second qualifier for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians, Rajamouli wrote, “Iyer guiding Bumrah’s and Boult’s yorkers to the third man boundary… Exquisite… This man leads Delhi to a final… and is dropped… Leads Kolkata to a trophy… dropped… Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years. He deserves this year’s trophy too…”

Rajamouli also drew attention to the unique situation where there will be a first-time IPL winner on June 03. “On the other hand, it is Kohli… who is performing year on year… compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him… He deserves it too,” wrote the Baahubali filmmaker about the final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The filmmaker added, “Whatever the result… its going to be a heartbreak…”

On the work front, Rajamouli is collaborating with actor Mahesh Babu in a two-part film series, tentatively titled SSMB29. He is also working with a screenplay by Vijayendra Prasad. The project reunites him with composer MM Keeravani and costume designer Rama Rajamouli.