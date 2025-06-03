'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' pre-release event proposed at SVU Taraka Rama Stadium

TIRUPATI: The makers of the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, have formally approached Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) seeking permission to host their pre-release event at the Taraka Rama Stadium.

Production House-Mega Surya Production has requested access to the stadium from June 5 to June 8, 2025.

As per the proposal, the first three days—June 5, 6, and 7—will be utilized for stage construction and barricade arrangements, with the grand pre-release event scheduled for June 8.

The film, directed by Jyothi Krishna, also features Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol, and Sathyaraj in prominent roles. A Dayakar Rao produced the film, and AM Rathnam is presenting the film.

In their request to the SVU Registrar, the production team assured that the event would be conducted in an organized and respectful manner. They also pledged to maintain the venue’s condition and restore it fully post-event.

Speaking to the TNIE, Tirupati SP V. Harsha Vardhan Raju said that while he is aware of the proposed pre-release event of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on June 8, no official request for police bandobast arrangements has been made so far.

NV Prasad, a Tirupati-based film producer and close associate of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, confirmed to TNIE that plans are underway to host the pre-release event in Tirupati.