Pawan Kalyan completes shooting for 'OG', film to release on September 25

NEW DELHI: Actor Pawan Kalyan has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film "OG".

The upcoming film is directed by Sujeeth, whose credits include "Saaho", "Run Raja Run" and "KA" It is produced by D V V Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment.

The film is slated to release in theatres on September 25. Production banner shared the update on its official X handle on Saturday.