Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni team up for new film

NEW DELHI: Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to team up once again with director Gopichand Malineni for a new action-packed venture, tentatively titled NBK 111.
The announcement was made on Sunday by production house Vriddhi Cinemas, which shared a poster featuring a roaring lion with half its face covered in armour a symbolic teaser of the film’s tone.
“The ROARING BLOCKBUSTER combo reunites. HISTORICAL ROAR BEGINS. #NBK111 will be a celebration of the ‘GOD OF MASSES’ #NandamuriBalakrishna on the big screens,” the production banner wrote in its social media post.
The film will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner. While the plot, supporting cast, and release date remain under wraps, the announcement has generated considerable buzz among fans of the star.
Gopichand Malineni, known for his mass-action entertainers such as Don Seenu, Bodyguard, and Balupu, last worked with Balakrishna on Veera Simha Reddy, which hit theatres in 2023.