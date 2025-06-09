Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni team up for new film

NEW DELHI: Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to team up once again with director Gopichand Malineni for a new action-packed venture, tentatively titled NBK 111.

The announcement was made on Sunday by production house Vriddhi Cinemas, which shared a poster featuring a roaring lion with half its face covered in armour a symbolic teaser of the film’s tone.

“The ROARING BLOCKBUSTER combo reunites. HISTORICAL ROAR BEGINS. #NBK111 will be a celebration of the ‘GOD OF MASSES’ #NandamuriBalakrishna on the big screens,” the production banner wrote in its social media post.