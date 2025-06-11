Dhanush: I didn't do any research for Kuberaa

Dhanush, along with the primary team of Kuberaa, were present in Mumbai on Tuesday to promote their film, as well as unveil the new single, titled ‘Pippi Pippi Dum Dum'. On the occasion, Dhanush spoke about Kuberaa director Sekhar Kammula and his major takeaway from the working experience on the film.

Reflecting his preparation for the role in Kuberaa, where he plays a beggar, Dhanush stated, “Unlike popular opinion, I did not do any research for this role. Nor did I do any special homework or spend hours out in the sun. All I did was follow Sekhar Kammula — he taught me the nuances, the slang, making life very easy for me.”