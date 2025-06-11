Dhanush: I didn't do any research for Kuberaa

Dhanush, along with the primary team of Kuberaa, were present in Mumbai on Tuesday to promote their film, as well as unveil the new single, titled ‘Pippi Pippi Dum Dum'. On the occasion, Dhanush spoke about Kuberaa director Sekhar Kammula and his major takeaway from the working experience on the film.
Reflecting his preparation for the role in Kuberaa, where he plays a beggar, Dhanush stated, “Unlike popular opinion, I did not do any research for this role. Nor did I do any special homework or spend hours out in the sun. All I did was follow Sekhar Kammula — he taught me the nuances, the slang, making life very easy for me.”
Further recalling a shooting experience where him and Rashmika Mandanna shot in a Mumbai dump yard for seven hours, Dhanush added, “What it does is show you another part of the world, a side which are you not exposed to. You are always in your comfort zone, doing what’s convenient to you. I come from very humble, rooted beginnings. To go back and see that world again — it was very enlightening and nostalgic.”
Nagarjuna took spoke on the occasion, praising Sekhar Kammula for building a sustained credibility over the years. do Kuberaa. Nagarjuna added, “It came to me at a time where I was thinking how I can’t keep doing the same roles. That’s when Sekhar, with whom I wanted to work for the last 15 years, came to me with this role. I didn’t even ask what he role was offering me, I just said – ‘Yes’.”
Produced jointly under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigo Creations, Kuberaa will have a release on June 20.