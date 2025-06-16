Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Uppu Kappurambu' to stream on Prime Video from July 4

NEW DELHI: Telugu film 'Uppu Kappurambu', headlined by Keerthy Suresh, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 4, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

The movie is written by Vasanth Maringanti and directed by Ani I V Sasi and produced by Radhika Lavu also starring Talluri Rameshwari, Suhas and Shatru.

The coming-of-age satire which is set in the backdrop of the 1990s.

Prime Video shared the news on its official Instagram handle.

"Get ready for this heartwarming ride with the citizens of Chitti Jayapuram. #UppuKappuRambuOnPrime, New Movie, July 4," read the caption.