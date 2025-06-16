Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to reunite, but only on screen as 'Ye Maaya Chesave' returns

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s romantic movie Ye Maaya Chesave is set to return to theatres on July 18, marking its 15th anniversary since the original release in 2010. The film, which launched Samantha’s career and established Naga Chaitanya as a lead actor, holds a cherished place in Telugu cinema.
The announcement, made on the official Sony Music South Instagram, sparked mixed reactions among fans. While many are excited to revisit the film’s magic on the big screen, others expressed concerns about the timing and how Samantha might feel, given her personal history linked to the film. Ye Maaya Chesave not only brought the duo together on screen but also off-screen, as they began a relationship during filming, married in 2017, and later divorced in 2021.
Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ye Maaya Chesave is a heartfelt romantic drama exploring themes of love, longing and destiny. With AR Rahman’s soulful score and evocative cinematography, it remains a modern classic, deeply resonating with audiences who cherish the tenderness of first love.
Since the re-release news broke, speculation has mounted over whether Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will reunite to promote the film. However, sources say that any such reunion is merely a rumour. While the couple’s real-life romance has ended, their on-screen chemistry remains timeless, and fans are eager to experience that once again.