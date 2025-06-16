Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to reunite, but only on screen as 'Ye Maaya Chesave' returns

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s romantic movie Ye Maaya Chesave is set to return to theatres on July 18, marking its 15th anniversary since the original release in 2010. The film, which launched Samantha’s career and established Naga Chaitanya as a lead actor, holds a cherished place in Telugu cinema.

The announcement, made on the official Sony Music South Instagram, sparked mixed reactions among fans. While many are excited to revisit the film’s magic on the big screen, others expressed concerns about the timing and how Samantha might feel, given her personal history linked to the film. Ye Maaya Chesave not only brought the duo together on screen but also off-screen, as they began a relationship during filming, married in 2017, and later divorced in 2021.