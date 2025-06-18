Telugu

Samyuktha onboards Tabu-Vijay Sethupathi film with Puri Jagannadh

The Puri Jagannadh film, planned as a pan-India project, also stars Vijay Kumar in the primary cast
BH Harsh
Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming project garnered a lot of attention in the last couple of months, with its unique lead casting of Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi. Now Samyuktha has onboarded the film.

The makers shared the casting update by releaasing a picture where Samyuktha can be seen with the film’s producers Puri and Charmme Kaur, who are bankrolling this project under Puri Connects banner. 

Samyuktha has many other Telugu projects in the pipeline, like Akhanda 2, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Swayambhu. She was last seen in the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Devil: The British Secret Agent. 

The film also stars Vijay Kumar in the primary cast, and the makers are planning to release the film in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The title of the film is yet to be officiated.

While the projects marks Vijay Sethupathi’s fourth Telugu project, Tabu’s last Telugu film was  the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), which was as a massive hit. Puri Jagannadh’s previous film, Double iSmart, was a commercial failure.

