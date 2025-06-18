Samyuktha onboards Tabu-Vijay Sethupathi film with Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming project garnered a lot of attention in the last couple of months, with its unique lead casting of Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi. Now Samyuktha has onboarded the film.

The makers shared the casting update by releaasing a picture where Samyuktha can be seen with the film’s producers Puri and Charmme Kaur, who are bankrolling this project under Puri Connects banner.

Samyuktha has many other Telugu projects in the pipeline, like Akhanda 2, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Swayambhu. She was last seen in the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Devil: The British Secret Agent.