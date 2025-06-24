Chiranjeevi hails Dhanush for Kuberaa and says he will follow Nagarjuna’s path

Chiranjeevi attended the success celebrations of Kuberaa in Hyderabad on Sunday, where he praised the film’s cast and crew for delivering what he described as an emotionally powerful experience. Speaking at the event, he lauded director Sekhar Kammula’s filmmaking style, Dhanush’s transformative performance, Nagarjuna’s bold choice of character role and also praised Rashmika Mandanna.

“Shekar Kammula’s movies always depict reality. Even though he has made only ten films in 25 years, every one of them has struck a chord with audiences. I feel proud of his journey in cinema because he told me that he started his journey, at 18, after meeting me and shaking my hand during the shoot of State Rowdy,” Chiranjeevi said, addressing the gathering.

The senior actor expressed particular admiration for Dhanush, who plays Deva, a homeless man whose journey forms the core of Kuberaa. “There was a scene where I couldn’t even recognise Dhanush. No one else could have portrayed this role with such depth, not even me,” he stated and added, “He deserves a National Award for this performance. If he doesn’t receive it, then those awards lose their meaning.”