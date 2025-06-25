Mukesh Kumar Singh: We aimed for something extraordinary with Kannappa

The director’s transition from television to film feels natural to him. “Whether it’s TV or cinema, for me it’s storytelling,” he explains, “Many of my TV shows had budgets bigger than 80% of the films being made. Mahabharat was a 200-crore project. But cinema is like a novel, something you preserve. You read it, keep it on your shelf. Television is a newspaper read and forgotten.”

What makes this film distinct, he believes, is its emotional thread. “Yes, there is a lot of action,” he says, “but from the first scene to the last, there’s an undercurrent of devotion, identity, and transformation. This is not just a film about a miracle. It’s about how a man with nothing becomes the greatest devotee.”

Singh is conscious of the legacy he is stepping into. “There have been films on Kannappa before,” he acknowledges, “but I have seen them all, and we knew we had to create something new, something that would speak to this generation.”