Kannappa movie review: A messy epic where devotion arrives too late

First off, because people had modest to low expectations on this film, it’s safe to say that there are many positives here, more than expected. Vishnu Manchu’s much-publicised magnum opus positions itself as a spiritual retelling of a tribal warrior’s transformation into Lord Shiva’s most ardent devotee. Unfortunately, it spends more time in disjointed subplots that don’t do anything to the plot. By the time Kannappa finally discovers the pulse of its own story, some two hours into its bloated runtime, the audience is already spiritually liberated from the act of caring.

Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal

Kannappa is based on the classic arc of the non-believer-turned believer. Our protagonist Thinnadu (Vishnu Manchu) is an atheist in the second century who despises the rituals of his tribes and rebels against the norms. Which sounds promising on paper, except the film never explores what that really means. Instead, we are launched into a painfully superficial love story with Nemali (Preity Mukundhan), which mostly serves as an excuse for the awkward age-gap romance and heavy midriff shots. After an uninspired war, an ironic love story, and a brief encounter with the divine, Thinnadu evolves into the devout Kannappa.