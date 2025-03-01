Anurag Kashyap to debut in Telugu with Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit

The makers of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit unveiled an exciting update that Anurag Kashyap is set to debut in Telugu with the film. He plays Swamy, a fearless, witty and brutally honest police officer. A character poster for the director-actor was released where he was seen wearing an attire that is usually worn by Lord Ayyappa's devotees during the pilgrimage season. The film’s shoot is currently in progress. Recently, the makers also announced that Mrunal Thakur is playing the lead role opposite Adivi Sesh.

Dacoit marks the debut for cinematographer-turned-director Shaneil Deo who cranked the camera for previous Adivi Sesh’s projects such as Kshanam (2016) and Goodachari (2018). Dacoit is co-written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film while Nagendra Tangela handles production design. Supriya Yarlagadda is producing the film under Annapurna Studios banner.

It is to be noted that Shruti Haasan was earlier signed as the female lead for Dacoit. The makers had also released a brief teaser of their film, featuring Shruti and Adivi Sesh in an action avatar. The teaser gave a glimpse into a turbulent love story based in a heated political setup where the leads engage in a love-hate relationship. Adivi Sesh’s last outing was the 2022 release, Major.