GV Prakash Kumar: Kingston will surprise Hollywood

Music director-actor GV Prakash Kumar will soon be seen headlining the adventure film Kingston. Besides releasing in Tamil, the film will also hit theatres in Telugu on March 7. Ahead of the film’s release, GV Prakash Kumar spoke about his ambitions with the film which also marks his debut as a producer.

GV Prakash Kumar, who produced the film under the banner of Parallel Universe Pictures in collaboration with Zee Studios, said, “Kingston inspired me to become a producer. We have plans to turn Kingston into a franchise. We have stories for four parts ready.”

Talking about the preparation, the composer-actor mentioned that he trained for four day specifically for the underwater sequences. Further talking about the shooting challenges, he added, “Since many scenes take place in the ocean, the setup was complex; actors would be on one boat, while the camera crew filmed from another boat. We also built miniature sets to enhance the visuals.”

The story of Kingston is set in a coastal village where Prakash plays the role of a fisherman. Elaborating on the film’s storyline, the composer-actor stated, “Here the village is cursed, and the mystery behind this curse unfolds in the film. The protagonist decides to challenge the curse and ventures into the sea, leading to unexpected events, including encounters with zombies and spirits. ”

GV Prakash Kumar also said that Kingston is India’s first sea adventure thriller, in the league of Hollywood fantasy films like Harry Potter series and Pirates of the Caribbean. He sounded extremely confident about the technical accomplishments of Kingston, as he said, “Hollywood filmmakers bring their legends and folklore to the big screen. With Kingston, we are bringing to life the stories told by our grandmothers and ancestors. Once the film releases, even Hollywood will be surprised and wonder how we pulled it off.”

Prakash, who is also producing Selvaraghavan’s next, added, “I am willing to support great stories, regardless of who stars in them.”

Directed by Kamal Prakash, Kingston stars Divyabharathi as the female lead. The film will be distributed in the Telugu states by Ganga Entertainments.