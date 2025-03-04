Nani’s The Paradise drops a raw and powerful first glimpse

The first glimpse of The Paradise, starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, was unveiled on Monday. Titled as a “raw statement,” the teaser offers a sneak-peek into Nani’s character in a striking manner, with an expletive-laden introduction and a tattoo bearing the same phrase. A haunting voice-over from his mother’s character pulls viewers into an older Hyderabad, where a forgotten tribe is compared to crows, outcasts who have been pushed to the fringes for centuries.

Nani, portraying a member of this tribe, is seen with twin braids and delivering a war cry to his followers. The film’s dark setting, combined with an intense background score by Anirudh Ravichander, suggests a high-energy action thriller that doesn’t hold back in language or violence.

The Paradise marks Nani’s second collaboration with Srikanth Odela after Dasara (2023), which was a commercial success. The film is being positioned as a major transition in Nani’s career, shifting from his family-friendly roles to a more action-driven persona.