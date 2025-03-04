Nani’s The Paradise drops a raw and powerful first glimpse

The first glimpse of The Paradise, starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, was unveiled on Monday. Titled as a “raw statement,” the teaser offers a sneak-peek into Nani’s character in a striking manner, with an expletive-laden introduction and a tattoo bearing the same phrase. A haunting voice-over from his mother’s character pulls viewers into an older Hyderabad, where a forgotten tribe is compared to crows, outcasts who have been pushed to the fringes for centuries.
Nani, portraying a member of this tribe, is seen with twin braids and delivering a war cry to his followers. The film’s dark setting, combined with an intense background score by Anirudh Ravichander, suggests a high-energy action thriller that doesn’t hold back in language or violence.
The Paradise marks Nani’s second collaboration with Srikanth Odela after Dasara (2023), which was a commercial success. The film is being positioned as a major transition in Nani’s career, shifting from his family-friendly roles to a more action-driven persona.
The Paradise features cinematography by GK Vishnu, editing by National Award winner Navin Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla. The screenplay has been credited to Srikanth Odela, Arjuna Paturi, Vamshi Krishna Pinnika, Vasanth Masadi, Bala Ganesh K, with dialogues by Thota Srinivas and Ajju Mahakali. There are also additional screenplay credits given to Vinay Sagar Jonnala and Madhava Murthy Bojanapu. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is set to fire up screens on March 26, 2026.
Meanwhile, Nani’s upcoming HIT: The Third Case recently got another violent teaser and is scheduled for release on May 1.