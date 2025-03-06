Akhil Akkineni’s Agent finally locks its OTT arrival

Akhil Akkineni’s 2023 action thriller Agent is coming to OTT after a two-year hiatus following multiple issues. The high-octane action film is set to premiere on March 14 on Sony LIV. The spy thriller helmed by noted director Surender Reddy was panned at release. However, the film has been highly waited for its OTT release because the audiences who missed the espionage thriller in theatres wanted to experience it on small screens. Mammootty played an important role in the film.

Agent revolves around a hot-headed RAW agent Ricky, played by Akhil. He is assigned a crucial mission by RAW chief Colonel Mahadev. How Ricky goes undercover to hunt a former agent gone rogue, played by Dino Moreo, forms the plot. The film has a lot of high-octane action scenes.

The extended cast of Agent has Vikramjeet Virk, Denzel Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar among others. Writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned the story while director Surender Reddy wrote the screenplay. Rambrahmam Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara, and Pathi Deepa Reddy jointly bankrolled the project under the banners of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.