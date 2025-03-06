Rajendra Prasad: Robinhood brought back memories of my early career

Robinhood, the upcoming heist comedy starring Nithiin, is set for a theatrical release on March 28, Friday. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film, billed as a heist comedy entertainer, also features Sreeleela as the female lead and Rajendra Prasad in a key role. Ahead of Robinhood's release, the delightful senior actor, carrying limitless wit and charm, shared his thoughts on the film with CE.

Rajendra Prasad is the kind of actor who seems incapable of having an ordinary, uncinematic conversation. His gestures, expressions, and reactions signify the weight of years spent perfecting his craft as a performer. His storytelling is just as engaging as his on-screen presence, whether he is reminiscing about the golden days of Telugu cinema or sharing personal anecdotes. Reflecting on his journey in the industry, Rajendra Prasad spoke about how Robinhood rekindled memories of his earlier films. “It has been 48 years since I entered the industry. After Robinhood, my confidence as an actor has increased. Watching this film will remind audiences of the entertaining films I did as a hero back in the day. The film has been crafted well in terms of character and performance, and Venky Kudumula has written and directed it wonderfully.”