Rajendra Prasad: Robinhood brought back memories of my early career

Robinhood, the upcoming heist comedy starring Nithiin, is set for a theatrical release on March 28, Friday. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film, billed as a heist comedy entertainer, also features Sreeleela as the female lead and Rajendra Prasad in a key role. Ahead of Robinhood's release, the delightful senior actor, carrying limitless wit and charm, shared his thoughts on the film with CE.
Rajendra Prasad is the kind of actor who seems incapable of having an ordinary, uncinematic conversation. His gestures, expressions, and reactions signify the weight of years spent perfecting his craft as a performer. His storytelling is just as engaging as his on-screen presence, whether he is reminiscing about the golden days of Telugu cinema or sharing personal anecdotes. Reflecting on his journey in the industry, Rajendra Prasad spoke about how Robinhood rekindled memories of his earlier films. “It has been 48 years since I entered the industry. After Robinhood, my confidence as an actor has increased. Watching this film will remind audiences of the entertaining films I did as a hero back in the day. The film has been crafted well in terms of character and performance, and Venky Kudumula has written and directed it wonderfully.”
The actor revealed that his role in Robinhood is one of the most enjoyable he has played in recent years. “In this film, I run the highest security agency in India, and the hero comes to work for me. I don’t want to reveal too much (laughs), but the dynamic between our characters is amazing.” He emphasises the humour in the film, adding, “Nithiin and I had to match each other’s timing perfectly. Our characters are designed in such a way that we have to avoid Vennela Kishore, which leads to very funny situations on screen.”
Rajendra Prasad believes a film such as Robinhood, which he regards as a complete entertainer, is rare nowadays. “It has been a long time since such a film was made. This is going to be a feast for the audience.”
Rajendra Prasad also expressed confidence in the film's box office prospects and impact on Nithiin's career. “Since Julayi, I have been part of many commercial films that have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. With Robinhood, Nithiin’s stature is bound to change. Even I told him the same.”
The actor also had high praise for director Venky Kudumula. “Venky will become a very big director. He worked as an assistant to Trivikram and has all his qualities. His dialogues have a good punch. I enjoyed every moment while working on this film with him.”
He reflected on his career, noting that he has been fortunate to play a variety of roles. “I feel this life as an actor is a great opportunity given by God and the audience. Films like Ladies Tailor, April 1 Vidudala, Mr Pellam, and Aa Okkati Adakku were all different from one another. There was a time when I released 12 films as a hero in a single year, and almost all of them had characters that people could relate to. That is probably why I have remained close to the audience.”
During the interaction with CE, he delved into his past experiences with notable figures like former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Recalling an interaction with Narasimha Rao, he animatedly enacted the latter's speaking style: “Rajendra Prasaduu masthu navvisthadu! (Rajendra Prasad makes one laugh a lot).” The actor further shares, “He once told me that many viewers watch my films to laugh and lighten their minds when they are stressed. That is something I take great pride in. Even today, directors write roles specifically for me, and Robinhood is a film where audiences will see why.”
When asked about Sreeleela’s role in the film, he says, “She is choosing good films and has proven to be a mature actor. In Robinhood, our responsibility is to provide security to her character, who has come from abroad. This leads to some fun sequences.”
Sharing his thoughts on the lack of simple comedic films, like the ones he used to make, he says, “These days, writers are not that keen on taking part in comedy films. Back in our times, we had amazing minds like Baapu and Vamsy, who were constantly interested in comedy. We had to make sure we brought in diversity with each film. Ramanaidu gaaru used to say, for my films, there were more cars at the theatres because families used to come in hordes. I think good comedic writers are needed today.”
Yet, he also added that he has great rapport with new filmmakers. Rajendra Prasad states, “New directors love working with me because I create a relaxed atmosphere on set. I am usually the first one to lighten the mood, which makes the process easier for everyone. They write roles specifically keeping me in mind. Even Trivikram wrote my role in Julayi only for me.”
On his upcoming projects, he reveals, “I am currently working on multiple films. My next one is Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara, for which I’m filming currently. That is a fun grandfather role, and people will enjoy it. Seven projects are in progress, and five more are set to begin soon.”