Ramam Raghavam to begin streaming on this date

Ramam Raghavam, the Dhanraj Koranani-Samuthirakani starrer relationship drama is gearing up for its OTT premiere. The film, which also marked the directorial debut for Dhanraj, will begin streaming on Sun NXT on March 14.

Also starring Satya and Pramodini in prominent roles, Ramam Raghavam told the story of a father-son duo, where the son Raghava struggles to make peace with his failures while struggling in a love-hate relationship with his father (played by Samuthirakani), who is a righteous and morally upright man perennially disappointed with Raghava. In our review for the film, we noted, “The concept of Ramam Raghavam is more suited to a novelistic approach, where the writers would have the chance to explore the complexities of its protagonists in an introspective and more emotionally searing manner. Since this is a feature film, the writers are compelled to keep it straightforward and broad.”

Ramam Raghavam had music by Arun Chiluveru. The bilingual also featured Mokksha, Sunil and Harish Uthaman in the supporting cast.