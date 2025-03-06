Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Ravi Kiran Kola titled Rowdy Janardhana

Vijay Deverakonda is currently working on Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, alongside Bhagyashri Borse. While this project nears completion, he has several others lined up, including a collaboration with director Ravi Kiran Kola, known for Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru.

This upcoming film, produced by Dil Raju, is still in the pre-production phase. On Wednesday, during a media interaction about the re-release of Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Dil Raju shared an update on the project and revealed its title as Rowdy Janardhana.

Rowdy Janardhana is set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema, incorporating political elements. The makers are aiming for a mid-2026 release. Further details regarding the cast and crew are expected to be announced in due course.

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, also has an untitled film with director Rahul Sankrityan.