Kiran Abbavaram: Working with big names or banners is not a priority

Kiran Abbavaram, whose upcoming film Dilruba is all set to release on Friday, has had a few successes earlier in his career, but his previous release KA proved to be a major turning point. Directed by debutant duo Sujeeth-Sandeep, the film garnered critical acclaim as well as commercial success despite stiff competition at the box office. The actor takes cognisance of the film’s role in further consolidating his career, as he says, “KA gave me a sense of self-confidence. I took a lot of time out for the film and worked on many of its aspects. With KA’s success, I realised what I believe in will work with the audience as well. After KA, I feel I have a better sense of judgment of scripts.”

The KA actor also candidly admits to making considerable changes to Dilruba after KA’s positive reception. He elaborates, “We made some changes on both script and execution. Some films sound good as stories, but what’s more important is the execution. I try to take care of my films as much as possible. Where there is scope for me to get involved, I do. Since the film carries my name in top billing, it’s my responsibility to do so.”

Talking about Dilruba, which features him as an intense lover, Kiran describes the venture as a new-age commercial cinema. Unlike KA, which boasted of a novel concept, the 32-year-old actor clarifies that the story of Dilruba will be largely familiar to the audience, adding that it’s the treatment that will stand out in this film. He explains, “There is a magical element in the way moments are captured — the conversations between a man and his ex-lover, for example. We are discussing a few points in a new manner — how the protagonist doesn’t say ‘thank you’ or ‘sorry’ easily, or how we don’t always need to see our exes as an enemy. That is why I gave out the film’s storyline at many promotional events; audiences shouldn’t expect a new story, but exciting treatment.”

Kiran Abbavaram sounds particularly confident about the film being positively received by family audiences. He states, “We haven’t shown any vulgar or indecent element in our storytelling. I feel women and young girls will come out admiring this film. I think we have made a respectful film." On what he expects from Dilruba to resonate with the older audience members, Kiran reflects, “Our family elders have been in many similar situations, where they faced big financial losses or betrayal from close ones, and all they got was a ‘sorry.’ Nobody gains anything from it, though. That emotion in Dilruba will connect with the family audience.”

Kiran likens his character Siddhu to the protagonists of Puri Jagannadh films, where the hero often takes a strong principled stand, coupled with powerful dialogues. He elaborates, “Siddhu’s behaviour will hit you hard. In our trailer, we have incorporated some impactful lines, which capture his principles. This film will also show me in a new light.”

Kiran, who begins shooting for his upcoming film K-Ramp on March 20, states that he is very mindful about exploring different genres going forward. He says, “I have four stories. One is a youthful entertainer, one a family drama, and the third one a grand love story. I am also working on a project based on the Lanka Bindelu concept — it’s a big-scale three-part project. They are all helmed by new directors.” The actor mentions that his focus remains on choosing well-rounded stories rather than senior filmmakers. “Working with a big director or going for prestige combination projects with reputed names or banners— I am not in that zone right now,” he concludes.