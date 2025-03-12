Shanmukha to release on March 21

The makers of Avika Gor-Aadi Saikumar starrer Shanmukha set a release date for their film at a press meet. Directed by Shanmugam Sappani, Shanmukha will hit theatres on March 21.

The film features Aadi Saikumar in the role of an investigative officer. Director Shanmugam informed that they have already sold the Hindi digital rights for the film, besides the theatrical rights for other states, stating, “This devotional thriller is based on an extraordinary concept that hasn't been explored before.” Avika Gor said that she always wanted to do a devotional film, adding, “I got to play a unique role that every artist dreams of. Aadi is an amazing co-actor, and working with Ravi Basrur was a dream come true." Billed as a devotional thriller, the film has music by KGF fame Ravi Basrur.

The film is produced by Tulsiram Sappani under the banner of SAPBRO Productions. The film also features Manoj Nandam and Chirag in the ensemble cast, with the latter in a negative role.

Avika’s upcoming releases include Ugly Story, where she shares the screen with Nandu Vijay Krishna.