Allari Naresh’s 12 A Railway Colony title teaser promises a chilling paranormal thriller

The title and first teaser of 12 A Railway Colony, featuring Allari Naresh, was unveiled on Monday, hinting at a paranormal thriller. The glimpse presents a tense atmosphere showing all the characters of the film with intense makeovers, and Viva Harsha’s character questions, “Why do spirits appear only to a select few?” The teaser escalates with a thumping score by Bheems Ceciroleo, culminating in Naresh’s character firing a shot and ending with an unsettling smile.

Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for his work on Polimera and Polimera 2, serves as the showrunner while also providing the story, screenplay, and dialogues for 12 A Railway Colony. The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, with Pavan Kumar presenting the project. Nani Kasargadda is the director for the film, which marks his debut, and he doubles up as the editor of the film.

Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, noted for her role in the Polimera series, joins as one of the leads. 12 A Railway Colony’s supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Saddam, Jeevan Kumar, Gagan Vihari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Madhumani. Kushendar Ramesh Reddy handles cinematography, while Chinna oversees production design. The makers are targeting a summer release.