Its a wrap for Samantha’s debut production Subham

Praveen Kandregula, whose upcoming film Paradha is tentatively slated for a release later this summer, is working on another project with Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled Subham. The film will mark the maiden project under the Kushi actress’ production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The makers recently wrapped up the shoot for their film.

Praveen took to his X page to share the update. He shared a few pictures from the wrap-up ceremony, captioning the post, “I am truly honoured to be part of Subham, I can't wait for you all to see this hilarious crazy film—it's bound to make you laugh out loud! Coming soon!" Talking about the project, Samantha said in an official statement, “This project embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema.”

Starring many upcoming actors like Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani in the primary cast, Subham is billed as a quirky slice-of-life comedy. Tralala Moving Pictures is backing the project in association with Kanakavalli Talkies.

Vasanth Mariganti has penned the script. On the technical front, Mridul Sujit Sen helms the cinematography, and Ram Charan Tej is the production designer. The editing is helmed by Dharmendra Kakarla.