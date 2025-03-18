Priyadarshi’s Sarangapani Jathakam finally seals its release date

The Telugu film Sarangapani Jathakam, starring Priyadarshi, is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18. Directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies, the film marks the third collaboration between the filmmaker and producer, following Gentleman and Sammohanam.

Initially slated for release on December 20, the film faced delays and is now set to arrive in cinemas this summer. Billed as a family comedy, Sarangapani Jathakam follows the life of Sarangapani, an astrology enthusiast whose routine existence is disrupted by a chilling prediction. The teaser showcases elements of humour and suspense, hinting at a narrative exploring themes of fate and free will.

Roopa Koduvayur stars opposite Priyadarshi, while the supporting cast includes Tanikella Bharani, VK Naresh, Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, and Viva Harsha. Sarangapani Jathakam has music by Vivek Sagar, cinematography by PG Vinda, and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad confirmed that censor formalities will be completed soon.