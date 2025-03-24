Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about gender equality in cinema, challenges 'milky beauty' tag

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set for the release of her much-anticipated film Odela 2, in which the veteran actor plays a 'sadhvi'. During the trailer launch event, the actress spoke candidly about being cast in the film, despite her 'milky beauty' tag.

At the pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday, the actress reacted to a question from a woman journalist about her portrayal of the character named Shiva Shakti, despite her 'milky beauty' tag.

Responding to the question, Tamannaah said, "Why did you look at a milky beauty and thought she can't be Shiva Shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He [Ashok Teja, the director of Odela 2] does not look at milky beauty that it is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. But if we look at ourselves in a certain way, then nobody can respect us."