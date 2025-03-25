Varun Tej’s next project goes on floors

Varun Tej, who was last seen in the period crime-drama Matka, is headlining an Indo-Korean collaboration for his next project. Tentatively titled VT 15, the film was officially launched on Monday with a muhurtham puja ceremony.

The launch ceremony was also attended by Krish Jagarlamundi, among others. Billed as a horror comedy, VT 15 stars Ritika Nayak as the female lead. Merlapaka Gandhi helms the direction, while Thaman S has been signed to compose music for the film. Manojh Reddy helms the cinematography.

VT 15 is jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and First Frame Productions, with Rajeev Reddy serving as the producer. More details about the film’s cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Merlapaka Gandhi has earlier directed films like Express Raja, Sapthagiri Express and Krishnarjuna Yudham. Ritika Nayak’s upcoming projects include Mirai, the fantasy drama starring Teja Sajja.