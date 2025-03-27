Sreeleela: I want to do films where people remember my character’s name

While Sreeleela made a special appearance in Pushpa 2: The Rule last year, the actor will make a proper comeback with the upcoming comedy entertainer Robinhood. The Nithiin starrer will mark her first release as a lead since Guntur Kaaram, which released in January last year. Ahead of Robinhood’s release, Sreeleela spoke about her role in the film, the reasons for her year-long break from movies, and the kind of characters she wants to do in the future.

Talking about her character in Robinhood, Sreeleela said, “I play Neera Vasudev, an NRI who has returned to India. Neera lives in her own world and thinks that the whole world revolves around her.” Sreeleela also spoke about replacing Rashmika Mandanna, who was first being considered for the role. “Rashmika gaaru really liked this role but didn't do it because she couldn't make the dates. When I met her during Pushpa 2 shooting, she wished me all the best,” she added.

Speaking about her planned hiatus, Sreeleela noted, “In 2023, I had back-to-back releases. I also worked 4-5 shifts a day. So in my final year of college, I planned my gap accordingly. However, I could not do many good films during this gap.” One of Sreeleela’s 2023 releases was Bhagavanth Kesari, where she shared screen with Balakrishna. Sreeleela said she is very proud of her work in the movie, adding, “After Bhagwant Kesari, everyone started calling me Viji Papa. I want to do more such films where people remember my character’s name. Alongside commercial movies, I also want to be part of such films with a good messages and strong characters.”

Sreeleela’s projects include a Hindi movie with Kartik Aaryan. Addressing a question about whether she plans to shift to Mumbai eventually, the Robinhood actor stated, “Telugu industry is my home. Going to Bollywood will never happen. Impossible.”