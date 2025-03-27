Vishwadev to play a fading star in Dark Chocolate; makers unveil new poster

Vishwadev Rachakonda, who played a prominent role in 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu last year, will be seen playing the protagonist in Dark Chocolate. The makers of the film unveiled a new poster on Tuesday.

In Dark Chocolate, Vishwadev essays a fading movie star who is struggling to rise back to prominence. Waltair Productions, the production banner for the film, also shared a brief synopsis along with the new poster, which read, “Firestar Yagna — once a star hero — but with a series of flops, has become a 'one film wonder'. Rival star Dinesh is trolling and provoking him with PR & fake profiles. Will Yagna, who was banned from the Film Chamber due to arrogance, come back to form?”

Debutant Shashank Srivatsavaya is the writer, editor and director for Dark Chocolate. The film features Bindhu Madhavi as the female actor and Ramesh Konambhotla and Rakesh Rachakonda in the supporting cast. Vivek Sagar is on board as the music director, while Satish Taakar helms cinematography.

Rana Daggubati, who was also the presenter for 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu, is presenting Dark Chocolate under his production company Spirit Media. The makers are yet to confirm a release date.