Bandi Saroj Kumar to play antagonist Nolan in Mowgli 2025

Actor and filmmaker Bandi Saroj Kumar has been cast as the antagonist in Mowgli 2025, directed by Sandeep Raj. He is set to portray an intense policeman quirkily named Christopher Nolan, with his first-look poster now unveiled. He is seen wearing a fracture belt on his left arm while he lights a cigarette using a candle. The film is headlined by Roshan Kanakala, who made his debut with Bubble Gum, alongside Sakshi Mhadolkar as the female lead.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mowgli 2025 is billed as an action love story. The film is currently in production, with a release date yet to be announced.

Sandeep Raj, whose debut film Colour Photo (2020) won a National Award, returns with his second directorial project. The film’s shooting is underway with more updates set to come out soon.

The technical team of Mowgli 2025 includes cinematographer Rama Maruti M, production designer Kiran Mamidi, music composer Kaala Bhairava, editor Kodati Pavan Kalyan, and action choreographer Natraj Madigonda. Rama Murthy M and Radhakrishna Reddy are credited as co-writers.

Bandi Saroj Kumar was last seen in Parakramam (2024), which was written, directed and produced by himself.