Chiranjeevi - Anil Ravipudi’s MEGA157 launched with pooja ceremony

On Sunday, Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi’s much-anticipated entertainer, tentatively referred to as MEGA157, went on floors with a pooja ceremony on the occasion of Ugadi. Many industry heads like Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, and Naga Vamsi graced the event. Venkatesh Daggubati gave the first clap while the camera was switched on by Allu Aravind for the muhurat shot.

MEGA157 is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Goldbox Entertainments. Anil Ravipudi stated previously that the film is going to be a full-length comedy, and Chiranjeevi is set to bring his signature humour to the screens. The film’s script work was recently completed.

Bheems Ceciroleo is the music composer for MEGA157, as his work with Anil Ravipudi’s recent blockbuster, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, achieved massive acclaim. Reports suggest that Aditi Rao Hydari and Parineeti Chopra have been approached to play the lead role. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced.