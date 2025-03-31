Official: Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh join hands for pan-Indian project

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to star in an upcoming film directed by Puri Jagannadh. An official announcement was made on Ugadi on Sunday, by the production house Puri Connects, co-founded by Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur.

The makers released a photo featuring Vijay Sethupathi alongside Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, reflecting their enthusiasm for the venture. The film’s regular shoot is set to begin in June. It will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

It was reported that the film will be titled Beggar but the makers are said to be looking for other titles as it’s been taken in a few languages. This project marks the first collaboration between Sethupathi, known for his versatile roles in Indian cinema, and Jagannadh, recognised for iconic films like Pokiri and Idiot. Vijay Sethupathi made his debut in Telugu with Buchi Babu Sana’s Uppena.

Further details about the cast and crew are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Puri Jagannadh previously had Double iSmart which was panned at release. Fans of the director are looking forward to this project with Sethupathi to revive his cult image.