Suhas’ next with director Gopi Atchara announced

Actor Suhas’ next film has been officially announced by the makers, Trishul Visionary Studios, on Monday. A photo featuring producer Narendra Reddy, director Gopi Atchara, and Suhas was released alongside the announcement. The film’s shoot is set to begin soon.

The untitled project will be directed by Gopi Atchara, with the story penned by Shanmukha Prasanth. Prasanth previously wrote and directed Writer Padmabhushan (2023), which also starred Suhas, while Gopi Atchara served as the co-director on that film.

Further details regarding the cast and technical crew are yet to be revealed. The upcoming film marks the production house’s second project, following the Kannada film Jingo, starring Daali Dhananjaya.

Meanwhile, Suhas’ upcoming film Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama recently released its teaser. The romantic comedy is slated for a summer release, though an official release date is yet to be confirmed.